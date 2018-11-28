Man steals from Circle K convenience store, threatens clerk with box cutter

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers have released an image of the man responsible for an aggravated robbery just north of downtown.

The robbery occurred Oct. 20 at the Circle K convenience store located in the 330 block of San Pedro Avenue.

According to police, the man entered the store and grabbed several items before exiting without paying. When the suspect was confronted by the store clerk the suspect pulled out a box cutter, police said.

The man fled the scene with the merchandise.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.