Man steals purse in parking garage of North Star Mall

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for the robbery of a woman in a mall parking garage.

The robbery occurred April 30 at North Star Mall in the 7400 block of San Pedro Avenue.

According to police, the man (seen above) walked past the victim as she was walking from her vehicle to the entrance of the mall. That's when, police said, the man circled back around and pulled the victim's purse away from her and ran from the scene.

Surveillance video recorded the man with another person at the mall, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.