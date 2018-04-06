Man steals safe from New Braunfels hotel, authorities say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Officers with the New Braunfels Police Department are asking for help finding a man accused of burglarizing a hotel.

About 3:30 a.m. March 30, a man walked into the Country Inn and Suites off Interstate 35, across from Canyon High School, police said.

The man went into the hotel office and took the safe. He then sped off in a white car.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Comal County Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477). A cash reward of up to $2,000 is available in exchange for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.