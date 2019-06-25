Man steals vehicle from parking valet at Hilton Hotel downtown

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a man who stole a vehicle from a hotel parking valet.

The theft occurred March 29 at the Hilton Hotel in the 400 block of East Houston Street, not far from Broadway Street downtown.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) simply took the keys to the victim's vehicle out of the valet podium and drove off after the keys were left with the hotel valet.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

