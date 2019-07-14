Man suffers burns in house fire caused by lit cigarette, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was burned Saturday in a house fire that firefighters believe was caused by a cigarette.

The fire broke out in the 500 block of Carol Crest Street on the city's East Side around 6:30 p.m. after the man fell asleep while smoking a cigarette.

Firefighters said they saw smoke when they arrived at the home.

The fire burned up a large part of the interior of the house and also burned the man on his side, firefighters said.

He was taken to Brook Army Medical Center for treatment.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.