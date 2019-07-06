Man suffers head injuries after being hit by car, police looking for driver

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for the driver responsible for hitting a man who was crossing the street.

Officers responded to the intersection of Culebra and Zarzamora around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a man and his girlfriend were crossing Culebra Road when a driver in a black vehicle hit the man and then drove away.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in serious condition with head injuries, police say.

The woman was not injured.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.