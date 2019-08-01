Man suspected of stealing wallet from woman's purse while shopping at Walmart

CONVERSE, Texas - Converse police are searching for a man suspected of stealing a woman's wallet from her purse while she was shopping at Walmart.

Police posted photos of the suspect to Facebook, claiming he used a credit card from the wallet at Circle K at FM 78 and Walzem Road to purchase gas.

Police are asking for help identifying the suspect or the vehicle he was driving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Clary at 210-988-1539 or email kclary@conversepd.com.

