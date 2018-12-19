Man swindles couple out of $10,000 in stolen vehicle transaction

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for a theft in early November.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Nov. 9 in the 900 block of Probandt Street on the city's South Side.

According to police, the victims met with the suspect about a truck that was for sale and paid the man $10,000 cash for the vehicle.

Authorities say the couple later discovered that the truck was reported stolen and that the suspect had used a fake vehicle title to commit the cash theft.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

