Man taken to hospital after being sliced in the neck, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was taken to an area hospital after being found with a cut to his neck, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Craigmont Lane, which is not far from both West Avenue and Basse Road.

According to police, the victim had been drinking when he got into an altercation with an unknown assailant and was then cut on his neck.

The victim drove to a home on the North Side where he called for help, police said.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital. He's expected to be OK.

Police said the victim, however, was giving them very limited information to go on. A description of the culprit was not released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.