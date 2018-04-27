Man taken to hospital after being stabbed on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antoino police are investigating the stabbing of a man early Friday morning.

The incident was reported just before 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Mariposa Drive, which is located not far from Blanco Road on the city's North Side.

According to police, the circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unclear as nobody at the scene was cooperating with officers.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital for his injuries.

Police said however that they have detained one person as a result of the incident.

