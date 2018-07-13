Man taken to hospital after fire on Far West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 50s was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out on the city’s Far West Side, fire officials said.
Authorities received a call around 7 p.m. Thursday for a fire at a home in the 8300 block of Odessa Oaks.
The fire was contained to a bedroom upstairs.
The man in his 50s was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center. His wife and son were evacuated safely.
Officials said the fire caused about $20,000 in damage.
The cause of the fire is unknown, and the arson team is investigating.
