Man taken to hospital after fire on Far West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man in his 50s was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out on the city’s Far West Side, fire officials said.

Authorities received a call around 7 p.m. Thursday for a fire at a home in the 8300 block of Odessa Oaks.

The fire was contained to a bedroom upstairs.

The man in his 50s was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center. His wife and son were evacuated safely.

Officials said the fire caused about $20,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and the arson team is investigating.

