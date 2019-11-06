News

Man takes plea deal in 2-month-old son's strangling death

Plea agreement calls for reduced charge of murder

SAN ANTONIO - As his trial on capital murder charges was about to begin, a man accused of strangling his infant son pleaded guilty to murder charges as part of a plea agreement.

Arjunkumar Rana admitted he killed his 2-month-old son, Alexander, in March 2016.

He said he strangled the child in the bathroom of an apartment he shared with the infant's mother.

The plea agreement called for a reduced charge of murder and a sentence of no more than 40 years in prison.

Rana is scheduled to be formally sentenced Nov. 19.

