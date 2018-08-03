Man taunting bison in viral video arrested, believed to be drunk during bison incident

YELLOWSTONE, Wyoming - Raymond Reinke, 55, was arrested twice in less than a week on suspicion of disorderly conduct in several different national parks and also issued a citation for failure to wear a seat belt.

Reinke was arrested Saturday by rangers at Grand Teton National Park for drunk and disorderly conduct, according to a press release.

He was also issued a citation for failure to wear a seat lt on Tuesday when Yellowstone park rangers stopped a vehicle he was in for a traffic violation, according to the press release.

The press release also stated that Reinke appeared to be intoxicated and argumentative when he was cited and rangers believe the bison incident occurred shortly after the traffic stop.

Yellowstone rangers were able to connect Reinke’s extensive history with the viral bison taunting video after receiving several wildlife harassment reports from concerned visitors.

Rangers at Glacier National Park discovered Reinke Thursday at the Many Glacier Hotel after they were alerted to a disturbance in the hotel's dining room.

He was arrested again and transported to Helena, where Yellowstone rangers took Reinke to Mammoth Hot Springs, where he was booked into the Yellowstone jail, according to a press release.

Reinke’s court appearance is scheduled for Friday.

