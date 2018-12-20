Man tells victim his address before robbing him, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 38-year-old man is accused of robbing another man of $400 after he confided in the victim that he lived across the street, San Antonio police said.

Ricardo Gonzalez was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery Sunday night.

Gonzalez arrived at a 7-Eleven in the 1200 block of West Avenue in a maroon Cadillac with four other passengers. He was outside the convenience store pestering customers coming in and out, according to arrest documents.

Gonzalez asked a man leaving the 7-Eleven if he wanted to buy jewelry or a gun because Gonzalez needed money to buy drugs in Laredo, the arrest affidavit said.

Gonzalez assured the victim it wasn't a robbery and pointed out that he lived in an apartment complex across the street, investigators said.

The suspect showed the man the jewelry and a gun on his waistband, assuring the victim that he couldn't sell his personal gun. Gonzalez waived over two other men in the Cadillac who also showed their guns to the victim.

The frightened victim told police he drove to Jalisco Taqueria in the 11000 block of West Avenue to escape the "dangerous" men, but they followed him.

Gonzalez and his armed partners showed the victim their handguns on their waistband when they came in contact with him again, police said.

The arrest affidavit said the victim realized he was being robbed and was scared of being killed.

Gonzalez ordered the victim to put all his money, which amounted to $400, in the trunk of the Cadillac, and the men took the victim's tools, police said.

While the men argued about the stolen tool bag, the victim got in his car and sped back to his home to call police, investigators said.

The next day, the victim remembered that Gonzalez had told him he lived across the street from the 7-Eleven. The victim went to look for the Cadillac at the apartment complex and took pictures of it to give to police.

Almost two weeks later, an officer stopped the Cadillac for traffic violations. Gonzalez, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested for possession of narcotics and had warrants from out of the county. Three other people in the Cadillac were released at the scene.

