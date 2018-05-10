Man threatened to shoot, kill own father, family for $30,000, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man remains in the Bexar County Jail after he was arrested Wednesday for threatening to kill his father and his family with a firearm if his father didn’t pay him thousands of dollars, an arrest affdavit said.

On May 2, the man, identified as Nathaniel Edward Guidotti, 27, arrived at a home in the 6100 block of Gypsy Bell and sent his father a text reading "backyard," according to an arrest affidavit.

When his father went outside, Guidotti was in the backyard, displaying a firearm, and demanded his father to give him $30,000, according to the affidavit.

The father then told his son he didn’t have that kind of money, and that’s when Guidotti chambered a round in the firearm and threatened to kill him, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states Guidotti then shoved the firearm into his father’s stomach and threatened to kill his father and his family.

After convincing his son to go inside, telling him he would “take out a loan from the bank in the morning,” Guidotti placed the firearm in his pocket, and that’s when his father was able to hold his son’s arms down and call for help, according to the affidavit.

Before Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, Guidotti ran from the location and fled in his vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Guidotti is now being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. His bond is set at $30,000.

SAN ANTONIO STORY IDEAS & TIPS, EMAIL: agarcia@ksat.com

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.