Man threatens Dollar Tree employees, robs store at gunpoint, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for an aggravated robbery of a West Side convenience store.

The incident occurred May 11 around 10:30 a.m. at a Dollar Tree store in the 1100 block of Culebra Road.

According to police, the man entered the store with a large duffel bag and began grabbing several items off the store shelves. Store employees came over and tried to assist the man, but they asked him to leave his bag by the door. That's when, police said, the man became confrontational and made threats to the employees just before brandishing a handgun and fleeing with the merchandise.

Police said the man fled with another person in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

