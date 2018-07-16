Man threatens employee with gun, robs Cricket Wireless store, police say

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred July 6 around 3:40 p.m. at a Cricket Wireless store located in the 11400 block of O'Connor Road.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and approached the front counter just before demanding that the employee give him money from the cash register.

The man threatened to shoot the employee if they didn't comply, police said. The employee fearing for their life, gave the suspect the cash.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

