SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after he threatened to kill Catholics during Mass in Blanco, police said.

Martin Joey Eng made the threats during a Sunday evening Mass, the Blanco Police Department said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Eng, who was arrested on a terroristic threat charge, officials said.

"I did nothing wrong in saying what I said," Eng said to police when he was arrested.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.