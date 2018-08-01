Man threatens to kill, dismember his child's mother, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man accused of threatening to kill and dismember the mother of his child is now facing a terroristic threat charge, officials said.

Matthew Ryan Merritt, 33, was arrested Tuesday night, authorities said.

On July 28, Merritt threatened to leave his child's mother and take their son with him during an argument, saying he would "murder her and chop her up so no one could find her" if she tried to gain custody, police said.

Police said this may not be the first time Merritt has made such threats. He's now facing a terroristic threat of family or household charge.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.