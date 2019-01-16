SAPD: Man threatens to shoot H-E-B employee after stealing steaks

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a man who stole from an H-E-B grocery store and then threatened an employee when he tried to leave.

The robbery occurred Monday, Jan. 7 at the H-E-B located in the 8500 block of N.W. Military Highway, not far from Wurzbach Parkway and Lockhill Selma Road.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) approached the meat counter and asked for two steaks just before walking away with the items. That's when, police say, the man concealed the steaks in his jacket and then tried to leave without paying.

Police said an employee of the store confronted the man about the theft, and that's when he threatened to shoot the employee if he did not back away.

The suspect fled the H-E-B on foot and then got onto a VIA bus, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.