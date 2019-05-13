Man threatens to stab clerk with knife, steals beer, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery at a convenience store on the city's East Side earlier this month.

The incident occurred May 1 at a Exxon gas station in the 5200 block of Rigsby Avenue, not far from Loop 410.

According to police, around 2:20 a.m. the unidentified man entered the store and grabbed two 12-packs of beer but refused to pay.

Police said the man argued with the store clerk before threatening to stab him with a knife. He then fled with the stolen items.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

