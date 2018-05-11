Man thrown from hood of car while trying to stop overnight carjacking

SAN ANTONIO - A pair of robbers who had just stolen a man’s car at a West Side apartment complex drove through a metal gate while making their escape.

The car owner, who asked not to be identified, told KSAT 12 News that he also was thrown from the car when he tried to hang onto the hood in an attempt to stop the robbers.

The 25-year-old man suffered some minor cuts and bruises in his fall.

San Antonio police responded to the apartment complex, located in the 3600 block of Callaghan Road, shortly before 4 a.m. Friday.

The said the victim told them he was leaving the home of some friends when he ran into two strangers, a man and woman, in the parking lot.

He said the couple asked for a ride, then wanted to use his cell phone charger.

The victim said when he stepped out to get it from the trunk, the couple locked his doors and began to drive off.

In an attempt to stop them, the victim said he jumped onto the hood of the car and began breaking out the window on the driver’s side.

That’s when the robbers drove off, breaking through a metal gate.

The man says the person in the driver’s seat then made a hard turn, which caused him to fall to the ground.

Paramedics treated him at the scene for minor injuries.

At last check, police still were looking for the man’s stolen car, a white Toyota Camry with front end damage and a missing front window.

