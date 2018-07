SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County deputies made an arrest in an injury to the elderly case on Friday.

Deputies said Kris Hinojosa demanded money from his 72-year-old father for marijuana.

When the suspect’s father denied him the money, Hinojosa allegedly threw a cordless phone at the back of his father’s head.

Hinojosa is also charged with evading arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.