Man trapped in burning NW Side home marks SA's third fatal fire of 2019

SAN ANTONIO - Officials with the San Antonio Fire Department said that interior burglar bars and hoarding hampered firefighters' efforts to rescue a male from a burning Northwest Side home Sunday afternoon, marking San Antonio's third fatal fire of the year.

More than two dozen fire units responded to a home in the 100 block of Postwood Drive on the Northwest Side and saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the home.

Fire Chief Charles Hood said that officials received several calls about someone inside the home. When firefighters attempted to conduct a search of the residence, Hood said it was "nearly impossible" for firefighters to enter the home quickly.

"We're trying to get in in a smoky environment where we have zero visibility, and we're bumping into stored material, we're trying to force our way through boxes and storage items -- it's very difficult," Hood said, describing the challenges that firefighters face when conducting a search in a cluttered home.

Hood said that homeowners who have burglar bars should only have them on the exterior of the home.

"I have no doubt that the (interior) burglar bars and the large amount of fuel volume probably contributed to this fatality today, so that's very unfortunate," Hood said.

A chaplain was called out to offer the family support, Hood said. He declined to release an age for the victim until all family members had been notified.

Arson investigators are looking into what caused the fire, but preliminarily authorities have not yet determined a cause.

Hood said that firefighters will be canvassing the neighborhood to ensure other residents have smoke detectors.

