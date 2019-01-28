Man tries rescuing relative from house fire; both suffer burns

SAN ANTONIO - Two men suffered burns after a fire, possibly sparked by a space heater, broke out inside a Southwest Bexar County home early Monday morning.

Firefighters with the Bexar County Emergency Services District #5 received a call around 5:30 a.m. about the fire in the 10600 block of Kelly Road.

"When my crew arrived, it was fully involved. All the occupants had self-evacuated," said Fire Chief Gary Estep.

Firefighters soon learned that although they had gotten out of the burning home, not everyone was OK.

Two men who belong to the same family suffered burns.

"They were in the house and one went in to get the other one out," Estep said.

A relative who spoke to KSAT 12 News off-camera said one man lived in the home and was unable to get out on his own because he was in a wheelchair.

She said the other man had gone in trying to save him.

Both were rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

The homeowner suffered the most serious injuries, which were described as "severe burns."

The relative said a third person also suffered minor injuries on his hands, but did not require hospitalization.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, although firefighters said a family member told them it may have been sparked by a space heater.

