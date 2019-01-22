Man tries to steal woman's purse, fires shot, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A couple went through some harrowing moments after a man tried to steal a woman's purse Tuesday afternoon on the city's South Side.

The woman told police that, when she drove into her driveway in the 700 block of Kathy, when she noticed that a pickup truck was following her, police said.

As the woman tried to go inside her home, the man ran up to her and tried to grab her purse, police said.

The woman resisted and screamed to her husband for help. When he came out, the would-be thief fired a shot, hitting a window. He ran to his pickup truck and drove away, police said.

The woman's husband jumped into his car and chased the man, but lost sight of him a few blocks away.

The man was driving a gray pickup truck with a lift on the back, police said.

The man remains at large.

