Man turns up at Stone Oak home with multiple gunshot wounds

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Stone Oak area Saturday night.

According to police, a man in his 20s showed up at a home in a gated community in the Sable Subdivision. Police said he rang someone's doorbell and asked for help, then collapsed on the doorstep shortly after. The homeowner called for help.

Police said the man had been shot multiple times. Investigators believe he was shot at another location and only went to the neighborhood looking for help.

Police found a blue vehicle at a McDonald's parking lot nearby. Investigators believe it is linked to the shooting.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He told police he knows the person who shot him. Police are actively searching for the suspect.

