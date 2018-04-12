Man upset about losing girlfriend sets fire to rival's truck, affidavit says

LIVE OAK, Texas - Live Oak police have arrested a man who they say set fire to a pickup truck that belongs to his ex-girlfriend's new man.

Jordan Morris, 23, was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with the fire that happened in early March. He is charged with arson.

An arrest warrant affidavit said the truck belongs to a man who currently is dating Morris' ex-girlfriend.

The victim told police he was at the woman's apartment on Gateway Drive, standing on the balcony, when he heard a loud noise, looked down and saw two men running from the scene, the affidavit said.

He then noticed fire inside the cab of his pickup.

The affidavit said he was able to give police a description of the suspect's getaway car, its license plate number and the suspects' names.

It said he identified one of those suspects as Morris, his girlfriend's ex.

The affidavit said the victim later used social media to locate the suspects and found them at a Northeast Side nightclub.

He also found the getaway car in the parking lot nearby and noticed it had an odor of gasoline, the affidavit said.

The pickup owner then called Live Oak police to that scene and they seized the car as evidence.

