Man used crowbar to steal coins from laundromat, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A suspected coin machine bandit is behind bars facing three charges of burglarizing a coin-operated machine, online court records show.

Matthew Ray Lopez, 35, was arrested Saturday in connection with three separate burglaries at a laundromat, an arrest affidavit states.

The manager of the EZ Wash Coin Operated Laundry reported the burglaries to police after an employee saw that there were damaged machines at the laundromat. The manager reviewed surveillance video and saw a man breaking into the coin machines using a crowbar June 18, June 24 and June 25, arrest warrants states.

The surveillance video was handed over to investigators, and a notice was put out to patrol officers around the south substation to be on the lookout for the suspected coin burglar, according to the warrant. An officer recognized Lopez and provided his name, which aided authorities in linking Lopez to the burglaries, the affidavit states.

He remains behind bars in lieu of bail totaling $3,000.

