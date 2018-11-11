Man used Instagram to solicit 11-year-old girl for sex, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 24-year-old man accused of using Instagram to solicit an 11-year-old girl for sex was arrested Friday.

Arrest documents state Santana Solis sent explicit messages to the child via Instagram after meeting her at a family get together in August.

Police said Solis messaged the girl on the social media app, telling her to skip school so that he could have sex with her. Authorities said Solis also sent the child inappropriate photos.

The child's mother contacted police and provided screenshots of the messages, according to court documents.

Solis faces a charge of online solicitation of a minor under 14 years of age.

