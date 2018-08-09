Man viciously attacks convenience store clerk during robbery, police say

SAN ANTONIO - An employee was brutally attacked during a robbery of a convenience store on the city's South Side, San Antonio police said.

The robbery occurred July 21 at the Express Mart located in the 1100 block of Ferndale Street, which is located not far from Interstate 35 and Division Avenue.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and purchased sodas and made several unsuccessful attempts to withdraw money from the ATM before the attack. That's when, police say, the suspect tackled the employee behind the sales counter.

The suspect proceeded to beat the employee before displaying a knife in his waistband. He then threatened to stab the employee, police said.

The suspect eventually pushed the employee into a corner and pulled the employee’s hair even after taking the money from the register. The suspect finally fled in what police say is a white 2004 Kia Spectra GSX.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

