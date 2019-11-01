Man wakes up to fire in closet

SAN ANTONIO - A man was awoken early Friday morning by a fire that sparked in his closet.

It happened at a duplex in the 5100 block of Baum Road.

The man told fire crews that he went to bed after getting home late from work and then woke at about 4 a.m. to find a fire in his closet.

He believes the fire sparked on or around his sweater.

Nobody was injured, but four people were displaced by the fire that caused damage to the man's unit and the unit next door.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It's estimated that the fire caused about $30,000 in damages.

