Man walking along access road of Loop 410 shot in the leg, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was hospitalized after he was shot in the leg while walking along Loop 410 on the city's West Side early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. near the access road of Southwest Loop 410 and Highway 90.

According to police, the man in his 30s said he was walking down the road when he heard a gunshot and then felt a sharp pain in his leg. That's when, police say, the man called a friend to pick him up and rush him to a nearby hotel.

Police said the man shot was transferred to University Hospital for his injuries. He's expected to recover. His name and age have not been released.

Police said the gunshot likely came from a moving vehicle on either Loop 410 or the access road, but they did not find a crime scene.

At this time, a motive for the shooting is not currently known. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

