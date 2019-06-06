Man walks to mother's apartment after being stabbed on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was taken to an area hospital after being stabbed on the city's South Side late Wednesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road, not far from Harlandale High School and West Gerald Avenue.

According to police, following the attack the man walked to his mother's apartment nearby to call for help. The wounded man, however, could not give any information about his attacker, police said.

The man in his 30s was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in serious condition.

So far, there have been no arrests made in the case. Police said the investigation into the attack is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

