Man wanted for alleged sexual abuse of child

SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is seeking help to find a man wanted on charges of sexual abuse.

Authorities are looking for Francisco Javier Luna, who has an active arrest warrant involving three counts of sexual abuse of a child.

In February 2018, a warrant was issued for Luna’s arrest following an indictment filed with the Bexar County 186th District Court, which alleged Luna sexually assaulted and abused a child who was under the age of 14 multiple times, authorities said.

Luna is 39 years old, has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, according to authorities.

Authorities said his last known place of residence was on the north side of San Antonio.

If you have any information that can lead to an arrest, please call 210-657-8500.

