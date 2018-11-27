Man wanted for assault arrested after being caught with missing 5-month-old baby

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities say a man wanted on assault charges has been arrested after being caught with both drugs and a missing 5-month-old baby in a car during a traffic stop.

Ruben Calderon, 34, has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on Nov. 10 Calderon was pulled over by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on Highway 90 near Highway 151 for an expired license plate.

The affidavit said the DPS trooper found that Calderon was wanted on a previous warrant for assault and that the baby was listed as a missing child.

The affidavit said Calderon also attempted to try to hide some methamphetamine under the front seat.

Calderon now faces a charge of child endangerment.

