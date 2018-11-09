Man wanted for credit card abuse, fraud involving elderly remains at-large

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police remain on the lookout for a man wanted for credit card abuse and fraud that involved the elderly.

A warrant was issued for David Octavio Rocha, 37, in November 2015, and he remains a fugitive.

Rocha is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 280 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information on Rocha’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Crimestoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to an arrest.

