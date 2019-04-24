Man wanted on suspicion of murder, armed robbery in Atlanta arrested in San Antonio

San Antonio, Texas - Members of the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in San Antonio have arrested a man who is wanted on suspicion of murder and armed robbery in Georgia.

Spokesman Christopher Bozeman told KSAT 12 News his office had received a tip from investigators with the marshal’s office in Atlanta informing them that Melik Harvey, 45, had arrived in the Alamo city.

Acting on that information Tuesday morning, task force members went to the Days Inn located near Interstate 35 and Splashtown, and spotted Harvey’s car in the parking lot.

At some point later, they also saw Harvey walking there and arrested him without incident, Bozeman said.

Records show he was taken into custody around 1 p.m. Tuesday, then booked into jail on charges of murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Bozeman said Harvey was wanted in connection with a murder that happened in June 2018 at an Atlanta apartment complex. Authorities said Harvey was involved in a robbery that resulted in a man being fatally shot.

