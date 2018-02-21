Man wanted for murder in Virginia arrested in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Police in San Marcos have arrested a man wanted for murder in Virginia.

Jake Andrew Lewis, 23, is accused of shooting and killing a man in Axton, Virginia, on Saturday. Investigators say Lewis was identified in surveillance video from the scene.

Virginia law enforcement officers received a tip that Lewis was in San Marcos and asked for San Marcos police to assist in making the arrest.

"By following up on information from many sources, we were able to pinpoint an address for the suspect at the Met Apartments," said SMPD Cmdr. Kelly Bomersbach.

San Marcos detectives and SWAT team members took Lewis into custody Tuesday night. Police say he was armed with a handgun, but was arrested without incident.

Lewis faces charges in Virginia of first degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of first degree murder. He is being held in the Hays County Law Enforcement Center pending transfer to the custody of Virginia law enforcement officers.

