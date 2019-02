SEGUIN, Texas - A man broke into a farming equipment store in Seguin Monday and stole more than $50,000 in farming equipment, police said.

The man filled a trailer with stolen tractors and four-wheeled equipment from the store on Austin Street and drove off, police said.

His getaway was caught on camera.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call the Seguin Police Department at 830-379-2123.

