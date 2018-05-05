Man who turned himself in on murder warrant claims shooting was self-defense

SAN ANTONIO - A man wanted in connection with a murder that happened in a Northwest side apartment earlier this week turned himself in to police on Friday.

Rolando Garza, 35, said he fatally shot 30-year-old Gerardo Aparicio outside the apartment balcony in self-defense.

“I don’t know him. He came to my residence where I was staying at with a gun,” Garza said as he was escorted to the Bexar County Jail on Friday.

The shooting happened at the Branch at Medical Center in the 7200 block of Snowden Road early Wednesday morning.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the shooting was triggered by an altercation between two groups of people who have been involved in an ongoing feud.

Wade Pantermuehl lives just under the apartment unit where the shooting took place. Pantermuehl, an Army veteran, remembers waking up to rounds going off outside.

“When I first heard it I was dead asleep. I woke up thinking I was overseas again, but that went away very quickly,” he said. “By the time I got out of bed, I heard the firefight start. I got my firearm. I put it in my holster, called the cops, came to the door.”

He said he saw people leaving the scene and ran to try to help Aparicio, but he said the man was already dead.

Neighbors said the fights between the woman who lives in the apartment and the two men involved had been going on for weeks.

“They’ve had some pretty serious arguments,” Pantermuehl said. “I’ve seen her arguing with both of them. It was not something new for that group.”

