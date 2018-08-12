Man wanted in double shooting in Von Ormy strip club parking lot arrested

SAN ANTONIO - A 31-year-old man who was wanted in connection with the shooting of two people in the parking lot of a Von Ormy strip club has been arrested.

Ralph Lugo was arrested Sunday by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at a hotel in El Paso, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Lugo had been on the run since Aug. 3, when sheriff's officials said he shot a man and woman in the stomach following an argument.

He will be extradited back to Bexar County.

