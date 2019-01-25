Man wanted in Illinois arrested in Balcones Heights

SAN ANTONIO - A man wanted in Illinois has been arrested in Balcones Heights, a press release said Friday.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said they have been looking for Rajneish Poyser, 24.

Poyser is facing charges of attempted criminal assault and criminal sexual abuse.

The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force helped locate Poyser in Balcones Heights.

“Fugitives often flee to another state or country to avoid apprehension,” said U.S. Marshal Susan Pamerleau. “Regardless of where they run, we will pursue them until they are taken into custody and brought to justice.”

He was arrested late Thursday without incident.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.