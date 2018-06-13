News

Man was bashing out truck windows before son fatally shot him during argument, neighbors say

Father, 51, shot by son during argument

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - A 51-year-old man is dead after, police said, his son shot him during an argument at a home on the East Side on Tuesday night.

Police were called to a home in the 2600 block of Bermuda for a reported shooting around 6:30 p.m.

Authorities said the father and son were arguing for unknown reasons when the son shot his father. Police took the accused gunman into custody. Some witnesses were also taken into custody.

Neighbors said that the father was smashing out truck windows before the shooting.

Police did not release further details in the shooting.

