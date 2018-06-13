Man was bashing out truck windows before son fatally shot him during argument, neighbors say

SAN ANTONIO - A 51-year-old man is dead after, police said, his son shot him during an argument at a home on the East Side on Tuesday night.

Police were called to a home in the 2600 block of Bermuda for a reported shooting around 6:30 p.m.

Authorities said the father and son were arguing for unknown reasons when the son shot his father. Police took the accused gunman into custody. Some witnesses were also taken into custody.

Neighbors said that the father was smashing out truck windows before the shooting.

Police did not release further details in the shooting.

SAPD officer on scene: Son shot and killed 51-year-old father after altercation. Neighbors say father was smashing out truck windows before the shooting. Shooter is in custody. Others have been taken in for questioning. Family on scene is extremely emotional. @ksatnews pic.twitter.com/NRJG2HdMmo — Courtney Friedman (@cfriedmanTV) June 13, 2018

