Man was working on RV before flames broke out, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are working to determine what caused an RV to catch fire Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to reports of flames at a South Side tire shop at the corner of Pleasanton and Harding just before 6 p.m.

When the first San Antonio Fire Department crew arrived, they found an RV engulfed flames.

A man told firefighters he was working on the RV moments before it caught fire, but said he wasn't making any repairs that would cause flames.

No one was injured. The RV, however, is a total loss.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.