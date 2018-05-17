Man wearing mask, dreadlock wig robs Metro PCS

SAN MARCOS, Texas - San Marcos police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who robbed a Metro PCS store.

The armed man was disguised in a mask and a dreadlock wig when he walked into the store at 1515 Aquarena Springs Drive around 4:50 p.m. on Feb. 4, police said.

Prior to the robbery, the man was was photographed by surveillance cameras at a business across the street from Metro PCS.

The man was driving a black, four-door Hyundai Sonata with black custom wheels.

The suspect is likely responsible for additional armed robberies across the region, police said.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call 512-753-2108 or contact Detective Aubry via email.

