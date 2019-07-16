Man wearing rainbow-colored towel robs Circle K, reward offered

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who robbed a Circle K on Wednesday.

The robber entered the Circle K at 103 Bandera Rd. at approximately 3:24 a.m. wearing a rainbow-colored towel on his head.

He approached the counter, demanded money and physically assaulted the cashier, according to Crime Stoppers news release.

The man fled the scene and police are still working to identify him.

Anyone with information about the robber's identity and location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867).

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the man.

