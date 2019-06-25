Man who came to US to start new life with family killed in Leon Valley crash

LEON VALLEY, Texas - A Venezuelan migrant seeking a better life for his family was killed in a car crash Friday.

Friends of Gabriele Davila, 34, are trying to keep his widow calm during this tragic moment.

Davila leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter and his wife is expecting another child this summer, said Maritza Frederick, a close friend.

“He was a really nice person. He didn’t deserve this,” she said.

Davila was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash Friday in Leon Valley.

Leon Valley police said David Gonzalez crashed a stolen Chevrolet sedan into Davila’s Toyota sedan. Davila’s car then hit a Pontiac Vibe, which struck a Toyota Tundra. Gonzalez also hit a fourth vehicle head-on, police said.

Davila was the only person killed in the crash. His passenger, who friends have identified as a friend, was seriously injured.

Davila and his family were starting over in the U.S. after leaving their country during a difficult political climate.

“He wanted something better. He was a computer engineer. He was really brilliant. But under the circumstances, he needed something faster to start providing,” Frederick said.

Davila was working odd jobs, including as a driver for delivery companies.

“His family was the most important thing for him,” Frederick said.

His 1-year-old daughter is already feeling his absence.

Gonzalez is charged with murder, evading arrest causing serious bodily injury and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was put on probation in January for another vehicle theft charge in 2018.

