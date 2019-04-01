Man who disappeared Monday poses threat to his health, safety, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are searching for a man who was last seen Monday morning in Porter.

The Texas Silver Alert issued a missing senior alert for Jerry W. Akers, 67, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Officials said Akers was last seen around 10:30 a.m. driving a white 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe with license plate number BNF5304.

Akers’ disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety, officials said.

Akers is described as white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 300 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

Akers was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and brown boat shoes.

Anyone with information on Akers’ whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.

