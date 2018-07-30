Man who drowned in Lake Travis identified as San Antonio resident

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas - The body of a 36-year-old San Antonio man was pulled from Lake Travis on Saturday, officials with the Travis County Sheriff's Office said.

Luke Fashaw was swimming with friends in the area of Devil's Hollow on Lake Travis when he disappeared. Witnesses told first responders that Fashaw appeared to be swimming normally near an anchored pontoon boat when they last saw him.

Deputies were called to the lake just before 3:30 p.m. and around 4 p.m., the call became a recovery mission.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office said that as the dive team was being assembled, a civilian deep sea diver who was in the area geared up and searched for Fashaw. The diver found Fashaw's body in a 50-foot deep area of the water.

An investigation into the cause of Fashaw’s death is ongoing, but preliminary evidence indicates that he died of accidental drowning.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.